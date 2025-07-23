Posted: Jul 23, 2025 2:22 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2025 2:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly violating a protective order multiple times.

35-year-old Thomas White was charged on Monday with three counts of a protective order violation.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on July 7, the victim in the matter appeared before Bartlesville police officers with text messages from White while a valid protective order was in place.

The victim appeared in front of police again on July 9, and showed officers more messages that White had allegedly sent to the victim.

On July 14, the victim went back to authorities. White allegedly contacted the victim again through email and through PayPal, while the protective order was still in place.

White will appear in court again on Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. He posted a $15,000 bond.