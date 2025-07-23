Posted: Jul 23, 2025 4:03 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2025 4:03 PM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford spoke to Fox Business on a looming government shutdown that is just over 60 days away. Lankford said they are currently operating under an outdated budget and they need to get that changed quickly.

Lankford hopes his colleagues from across the aisle will work with him to pass a budget by that September 30th deadline.

Lankford also talked the importance of restoring America's energy dominance.