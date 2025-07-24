Posted: Jul 24, 2025 9:28 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2025 9:28 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Skyway Honda in Bartlesville is getting a bit of facelift over the next few months. If you visit or notice the dealership off Highway 75 in south Bartlesville, Skyway is getting a new showroom floor.

The sales offices will be temporarily moved to trailers on the north side of the building.

To make room for some of the construction, Skyway will have some deals in the coming week.

Josh Matney with Skyway Honda explains.

Skyway Honda is located at 3210 SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville.