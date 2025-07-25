Posted: Jul 25, 2025 9:02 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2025 9:05 AM

Tom Davis

It's finally here! The 28th Annual KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Auction returns Saturday to the Washington County Fairgrounds, 1109 N. Delaware St., in Dewey.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter and Tina Romine with Bartlesville Radio reminded everyone that the doors open at 8 a.m.and bidding begins at 9 a.m. The auction offers deep discounts on brand-new merchandise and gift certificates from local advertisers, with savings guaranteed.

Tina said, “The bidding stops at 80 percent of retail, but many items go for even less—some for 40 to 60 percent." She added, "Admission is free, and attendees will receive free bidding numbers. Door prizes will also be handed out throughout the morning."

You are encouraged to check back to our Auction page at https://bartlesvilleauction.weebly.com/ frequently, as new 2025 merchandise continues to arrive.

Dorea announced the addidtion of a Silent Auction Table at this year's event. She said, "The one thing we've discovered is that we sometimes have a lot of smaller items that take just as much time to auction off as the large items. We're going to have a silent auction table this year, and we're going to put some of the small items that really we don't need to take several minutes auctioning off." She added, "At 8:30am, you can start looking at it, and signing up for what you might want and put your number on it and what price that you'd like to bid in dollar increments. At 11 o'clock, we're going to cut it off."