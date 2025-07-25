News
Blood Drive Coming to Pawhuska
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska will be having a boots and badges community blood drive on Thursday, August 7th. Appoitments are available by going to obi.org. Donor will get a T-shirt and passes to Frontier City while they last.
The community blood drive will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge. A photo ID will be required and for more information, you can call 877-340-8777.
