Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Local News

Posted: Jul 25, 2025 2:06 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2025 2:09 PM

SPCA Featured Pet of the Week: If It Squeaks She Speaks

Share on RSS

 

Cheyenne Gilkey
Sports are a big thing here in Bartlesville. From basketball, to football, from baseball, to swim anything atheletic has a special spot in the hearts of the citizens of Bartlesville.
 
Meet Lily, a dog who shares Bartlesville's love for atheletics, but hers is round, squeaks, and can be thrown for hours and hours. If someone volunteers of course.
 
Rebel Snow, kennel tech at the Washington County SPCA, was Lily's chaperone this time around.
 
Though Snow may be a little biased since Lily is his personal favorite, he says that Lily is a big water dog, which means she might be a BIG fan of the Bartlesville Lady Bruins swim team.
 
 


« Back to News