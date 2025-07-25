News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Jul 25, 2025 3:21 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2025 3:23 PM
Board of Education Approves Policy for Flag Displays
Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville Public Schools has formalized an existing procedure over flag displays in schools as a new written policy.
The Board of Education approved the policy this week that specifically states only the American Flag and the Oklahoma Flag should be flown or displayed at school sites across the district.
Superintendent Chuck McCauley says the procedure has been in place for several years after an incident at the high school.
Board President Scott Bilger questioned what the procedure would be if a school or teacher wanted to display a Bruin flag, flags from military branches, or college flags. McCauley said the procedure outlined in the policy would be the flag would have to be approved by the principal at the school.
