Posted: Jul 28, 2025 9:59 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2025 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

This is the final week to apply for the city of Bartlesville's second annual Citizens Academy.

Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program, Assistant City Manager Laura Saunders said participants can expect to go to all the different departments within the city and meet city staff and really see where their tax dollars are being spent and how daily operations are going each day.

Sanders said, "To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years of age or older. You have to meet one of the following criteria: You either have to be a resident of Bartlesville, employed full time in Bartlesville, or own a business in Bartlesville." She added, "If you meet that criteria, we encourage you to apply at our website at cityofbartlesville.org . It's a very short application."