Posted: Jul 28, 2025 10:30 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2025 10:30 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program, Bartlesville Municpal Airport Director Mike Richardson addressed an email he'd received from a citizen that plainly asked: what is the benefit of the airport to the average Bartlesville citizen?

Richardson took the time to answer the question on the air saying, "The airport is aneconomic driver. It connects to the national and global market as well through the ease of travel. The airport supports upwards of probably 50 to 60 employees, pilots, mechanics, line service."

Richardson also talked about who uses the airport saying, "There's pipeline patrol and numerous activities that from different various groups that fly in and out of the airport. The USDA actually flies up here and and hunts coyotes and wild pigs during the ranching calving season to protect the ranchers animals. We have two AG sprayers on the field, uh, that spray a lot of the local ranches, crops and things of that nature. Conoco Phillips has resumed their shuttle operation.

He added, "Other utilized our airfield for hangar storage. Air Evac is another big, big user of the field. Vance Air Force Base-the T-6-they do approach instrument work on our airfield. So there's a there's just a and there's a use for the airport that really doesn't get talked about a lot. And a lot of people don't really fully understand happens in Bartlesville."

Richardson says, "It's a really good place to flight train because, unlike Tulsa, you're not behind 100 tails trying to take off. You can get in and you can get out."