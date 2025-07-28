Posted: Jul 28, 2025 11:46 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2025 11:48 AM

Ty Loftis

Ford Drummond has been named President of the Oklahoma Cattleman's Association. Drummond has been a part of the Cattleman's Association for 25 years and says he is grateful to achieve this honor.

Drummond went on to talk about what his focus will be while serving as President of the Oklahoma Cattleman's Association..

Drummond had this message for anyone who might be interested in getting more involved with the Oklahoima Cattleman's Association.

Drummond's father, Frederick served as President of the Oklahoma Cattleman's Association in 1985.