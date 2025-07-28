Posted: Jul 28, 2025 2:28 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2025 2:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark for Advanced Primary Stroke Centers.

The recognition marks the first time Jane Phillips has achieved the designation.

Dr. Jason King, head of neurology for Jane Phillips, says this is a big moment for the hospital and for people who come to the hospital with symptoms of stroke.

King says the hospital had an on-site review in June to meet the rigorous standards for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke