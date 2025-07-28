Posted: Jul 28, 2025 2:56 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2025 2:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners discussed Monday a higher-than-expected estimate on relocating a water line for the Saunders Creek bridge project near Vera.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap requested Brian Kellogg with Kellogg Engineering to explain the high cost. Kellogg said initial costs have skyrocketed with materials and workforce being limited. He says this is becoming an issue statewide, causing some plans to be delayed indefinitely.

Kellogg says the initial estimate is a high-level cost breakdown on what could be anticipated for the project, but the work itself would be required to go out for bid and the price could very well drop.

Dunlap says the construction of the bridge is being funded by the Cherokee Nation. Even then, he wants to make sure the county is cautious with the expenses