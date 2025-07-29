Posted: Jul 29, 2025 8:04 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2025 8:39 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Aglow is coming together with other organizations and churches to demonstrate love of Jesus Christ to our community and our fellow neighbors.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Debra Doherty, Dorliss Blaclock, a Tabitha Monson with Aglow invited everyone to their"Love in Action" on Saturdy, August 2, at Unity Square in Bartlesville from 1-3pm.