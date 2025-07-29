News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 29, 2025 8:04 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2025 8:39 AM
Bartlesville Aglow: Love in Action Saturday 1-3pm
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Aglow is coming together with other organizations and churches to demonstrate love of Jesus Christ to our community and our fellow neighbors.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Debra Doherty, Dorliss Blaclock, a Tabitha Monson with Aglow invited everyone to their"Love in Action" on Saturdy, August 2, at Unity Square in Bartlesville from 1-3pm.
The weather forecast is calling for sunshine and 84 degrees on Saturday as you enjoy a time of fun and fellowship with each other Enjoy refreshments, music from the Get Real Misistries Revelators, door prizes, fellowship and more. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the day.
