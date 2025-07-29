News
Posted: Jul 29, 2025 10:37 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2025 10:39 AM
Arvest to Rename Community Room in Honor of Jim Bohnsack
Nathan Thompson
Arvest Bank will honor a Bartlesville treasure during the Friday Forum at the bank's eastside branch.
Arvest Local Bank President David Nickel made the big announcement.
Jim Bohnsack was a fixture in the community and spent his life making a positive difference in his hometown of Bartlesville. He passed away in December 2021 at the age of 61.
Nickel says he is excited to have Jim's family attend Friday's special event and reflected on Jim's impact.
The Arvest Friday Forum begins at 10 a.m. at the eastside branch, 4225 Adams Rd., in Bartlesville.
