Posted: Jul 29, 2025 2:13 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2025 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

A Tulsa man with a lengthy criminal history was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday on a felony grand larceny charge. Drew Whipple allegedly went into an area business and stole a dolly and tote without paying for it.

An affidavit states Whipple was seen on video walking into the store, taking the dolly and tote and walking out of the store. The tote was later recovered with the alleged stolen merchandise inside. The total value of the merchandise is $1,352.30.