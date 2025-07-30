Posted: Jul 30, 2025 8:51 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2025 8:51 AM

Tom Davis

The Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce works to insure that issues impacting members are moving in a direction that benefits the business community.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Judy Williams with The Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce talked about several events for chamber members and those who may wish to join.

Business After Hours is always the first Thursday of each month and it's always at four o'clock. Judy said, "This next one will be at Career Employment at 2350 Southeast Nowata Place. Business After Hours always has plenty of food and beverages and door prizes, but a great opportunity to meet and greet other business leaders in the community."

August the 19th will be a busy day. That morning at eight o'clock at the chamber office is Pastries and Perks and the pastries are provided by Annie Saltzman at the eatery. Judy said, "Pastries and perks is a free event. It's about an hour-long slide presentation. Chamber president Sherri Wilt will talk about all the perks of chamber membership, the tangible perks and the intangible perks." She added, "There's some things that go on behind the scenes at the state level, within the county and for businesses that, that Sherry can talk about and share and tell you what we do, what she does, what the chamber does."

At 11: 30am at Tri-County Tech on August 19th is the economic forecast forum with Mark Sneed. According to Judy, "Mark is an economist and he is going to share with us some of the insights from the last year, from, from this last year and economically what has happened. But then he's also going to give some forecasts, not just for Bartlesville. This is for Oklahoma and Northeast Oklahoma. Judy said additionally, "Mark Sneed with be talking about some of the economic indicators that impact business performance in the coming months."

The cost for this event is $25 and it includes lunch. Tickets at www.bartlesville.com