Posted: Jul 30, 2025 3:37 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2025 3:37 PM

Nathan Thompson

The westbound Tuxedo Boulevard bridge in Bartlesville is finally open.

Striping was recently completed following a 10-month project to re-deck the west bridge and both westbound lanes are open.

A pothole formed on the bridge in January 2023, causing one lane of traffic to be closed. The complete deck replacement of the bridge began in October 2024.

The project faced delays due to several environmental studies and regulatory requirements.

Photo courtesy City of Bartlesville