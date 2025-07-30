Posted: Jul 30, 2025 3:47 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2025 3:51 PM

Ty Loftis

A search is underway after a man escaped from the Dick Connor Correctional Facility Wednesday morning. Ponca Green, who also escaped from a penal institution in 2009, has noticeable tattoos on his face and neck area.

Green should be considered dangerous. If you see someone matching Green's description, don't approach. Instead, call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.

Green is a 6-1 Native American male weighing 200 pounds. He is 45 years old.