Posted: Jul 31, 2025 10:49 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2025 11:14 AM

Ty Loftis

A routine sanitary sewer system test will take place in the Hillcrest Heights neighborhood next week. The City of Bartlesville will be conducting this test beginning Monday and running through Friday. These tests help identify problems that may arise when heavy rains come.

During this time, crews will blow non-toxic smoke into the sewer system under moderate pressure. If smoke enters your home or structure, this may indicate a problem with the system and you are asked to let an employee know so they can look into the possible problem.

The City of Bartlesville notes the smoke is non-toxic, odorless and not a fire hazard. For more information, you can call 918-338-4116.