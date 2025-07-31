News
Cherokee Nation
Posted: Jul 31, 2025 2:34 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2025 2:34 PM
Cherokee Nation Assisting Communities With Paperwork
Ty Loftis
The Cherokee Nation is coming to South Coffeyville on Tuesday, August 12th to assist citizens with paperwork or help with getting an updated photo ID. Over the next few months, Cherokee Vote, along with several other Cherokee Nation services will be going across northeast Oklahoma to help meet these needs.
It is asked that you bring a driver's license or other current government issued photo ID. The August 12th registration event in South Coffeyville goes from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will take place at the NAFI Community Center. An event will also be held the following Monday and Tuesday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa.
