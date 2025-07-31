Posted: Jul 31, 2025 2:34 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2025 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Cherokee Nation is coming to South Coffeyville on Tuesday, August 12th to assist citizens with paperwork or help with getting an updated photo ID. Over the next few months, Cherokee Vote, along with several other Cherokee Nation services will be going across northeast Oklahoma to help meet these needs.