Posted: Aug 01, 2025 8:53 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2025 8:53 AM
2025 Washington County Free Fair Sept 2-6
Tom Davis
The Washington County Free Fair is September 2-6, at the Washington COunty Fairgounds in Dewey with a a brand-new theme: Having a Blast!
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION. Free Fair Chaorman Rebecca Moses and Board Member Lucas Foster said the Washington County Free Fair will always include the indoor exhibits and livestock judging. They reminded listeners that all livestock pre-entry deadline: Friday August 22, 2025.
Some of the big events include:
Tuesday, September 2 (Closed to the Public)
Indoor Entry Check In Day
*exhibitors or families with more than 10 entries must be in place by 6:00 PM
Indoor Entries open to be placed 12:00 PM-7:00 PM
Wednesday, September 3 (Closed to the Public)
Indoor Entry Judging Day
Livestock Check-in 4:30 PM
*All outdoor entries must be in place by 7:00 PM
Thursday, September 4 Fair is open to the Public through Saturday
- Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway
- Cattlewomen’s Pie & Basket Auction 6:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Room
- Open Pet and Dog Show 6:00 PM - Pavilion
Friday, September 5
- Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway
- Moon Pie Eating Contest 5:00 PM – Pavilion (sponsored by Coapan Truck Stop)
- Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Side Parking Lot
- Free Root Beer Floats & Farm Bureau Meet and Greet 6:30 PM - Breezeway
- Pedal Pull 7:00 PM – Breezeway
Saturday, September 6
- Cupcake Wars 2:00 PM - Fairgrounds North Room
- Ice Cream Sundae Bar 5:00 PM - Pavillion
- Stomp Rocket Challenge 5:30 PM - Breezeway
- Boston James Concert 6:00-9:00 PM
North Room Cafeteria Schedule
**Thursday, September 4**
Washington County Free Fair Board
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Washington County 4-H Parent Volunteers Association
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
**Friday, September 5**
Bartlesville FFA
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Dewey FFA
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
**Saturday, September 6**
Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Indian Tacos and Fry Bread
Copan Aggies
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
