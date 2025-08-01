Posted: Aug 01, 2025 3:14 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2025 3:16 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Sometimes facing the world alone is at least half of your problems. A world that is cruel and built for two, sometimes having a partner is the way to go.

At 3 or 4 years old, Little Kitty and Big Kitty have found companionship, safety and comfort in each other since before coming to the Washington County SPCA.

Although they have only been there for about four months, their story and behaviors have already stolen the hearts of the WSPCA staff.

During the Purr and Pour cat cafe event, five cats were adopted and $631 was donated. Tonya Pete, CEO of the WSPCA, also says that they recieved many material donations at the event such as paper towels and dish soap.