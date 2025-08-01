Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Aug 01, 2025

SPCA Featured Pet of the Week: Bonded Pair

Cheyenne Gilkey
Sometimes facing the world alone is at least half of your problems. A world that is cruel and built for two, sometimes having a partner is the way to go.
 
At 3 or 4 years old, Little Kitty and Big Kitty have found companionship, safety and comfort in each other since before coming to the Washington County SPCA. 
 
Bijou Smith, med tech at the WSPCA, shares a little bit about the bonded pair.
 
Although they have only been there for about four months, their story and behaviors have already stolen the hearts of the WSPCA staff.
 
During the Purr and Pour cat cafe event, five cats were adopted and $631 was donated. Tonya Pete, CEO of the WSPCA, also says that they recieved many material donations at the event such as paper towels and dish soap.
 
The coverage of the Purr and Pour event can be read at bartlesvilleradio.com.

