Posted: Aug 01, 2025 3:18 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2025 3:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

More than 100 friends, family members and associates at the Arvest Friday Forum gathered at Arvest's eastside branch in Bartlesville Friday for the dedication of the Jim Bohnsack Community Room.

Bohnsack hosted the Friday Forum since 1985. He retired to Florida, passing the hosting duties to Earl Sears. Bohnsack died in December 2021 after a long illness.

At Friday's dedication, multiple people spoke on the impact Bohnsack had on their life and the community he loved.

State Rep. John B. Kane went to Central Junior High School with Bohnsack as they were fellow students in a seventh-grade science class — becoming life-long friends

.

Bohnsack's wife, Denise, and his two sons, Brian and Barry, came from Florida to Bartlesville just for the special dedication. Denise says Jim never lost his love for Bartlesville, even in his final days of illness.

She says the dedication of the Jim Bohnsack Community Room is something that touches her and their sons deeply

Listen to "Jim Bohnsack Room Dedication Ceremony 8-1-2025" on Spreaker.