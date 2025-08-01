Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Aug 01, 2025

Tulsa County Confirms First Case of West Nile Virus

Nathan Thompson

Radio Oklahoma News Network

Tulsa County health officials confirm their first case of West Nile Virus this season.
 
The health department recommend draining water collectors like buckets, flowerpots and tires. Prevention steps can include wearing insect repellent containing DEET, repair window screens and clean debris from your rain gutters.
 
There have been five cases of the virus reported statewide.

