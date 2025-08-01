News
Regional News
Posted: Aug 01, 2025 3:36 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2025 3:36 PM
Tulsa County Confirms First Case of West Nile Virus
Nathan Thompson
Radio Oklahoma News Network
Tulsa County health officials confirm their first case of West Nile Virus this season.
The health department recommend draining water collectors like buckets, flowerpots and tires. Prevention steps can include wearing insect repellent containing DEET, repair window screens and clean debris from your rain gutters.
There have been five cases of the virus reported statewide.
« Back to News