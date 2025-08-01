News
27 Oklahomans Sentenced in Prison Meth Trafficking Ring
Nathan Thompson
Radio Oklahoma News Network
A nearly two-year-long federal investigation leads to three Oklahoma inmates being convicted in a federal drug trafficking case.
Zachary Clark, Brandon Horne and Johnny Ross were already serving time in state prison when they directed a methamphetamine drug-trafficking operation. They will now serve time in a federal prison with sentences ranging from 120 months to life.
24 other individuals in Oklahoma have been charged in related cases in federal court with a mixture of drug and firearms charges.
The case is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.
