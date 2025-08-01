Posted: Aug 01, 2025 3:44 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2025 3:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

Radio Oklahoma News Network

A nearly two-year-long federal investigation leads to three Oklahoma inmates being convicted in a federal drug trafficking case.

Zachary Clark, Brandon Horne and Johnny Ross were already serving time in state prison when they directed a methamphetamine drug-trafficking operation. They will now serve time in a federal prison with sentences ranging from 120 months to life.

24 other individuals in Oklahoma have been charged in related cases in federal court with a mixture of drug and firearms charges.