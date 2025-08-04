Posted: Aug 04, 2025 3:20 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2025 2:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Dewey man was killed Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 74-year-old William Ogans was walking on or near State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey Saturday night when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old female.

OHP says the incident occurred just before 9:45 Saturday night just south of Minnesota Street. Troopers are still investigating the crash.