Posted: Aug 04, 2025 10:24 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2025 10:24 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The Washington County Commissioners met on Monday at 9 a.m. with only a few things to talk about during the meeting.

The County Commissioners approved the Business Services Agreement for the Emergency Operations Center Phones with BTC Broadband, permanent right away for public transportation in District 3, as well as many common reports.

District 2 recieved and approved a formal resignation from Rebekah Stephenson from her role as a Washington County Fair Board Memeber.