News
Local News
Posted: Aug 04, 2025 10:24 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2025 10:24 AM
Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet Monday
Cheyenne Gilkey
The Washington County Commissioners met on Monday at 9 a.m. with only a few things to talk about during the meeting.
The County Commissioners approved the Business Services Agreement for the Emergency Operations Center Phones with BTC Broadband, permanent right away for public transportation in District 3, as well as many common reports.
The Washington County Commissioners also approved a funds surplus for the Washington County Sheriffs Office for new polishing machines.
District 2 recieved and approved a formal resignation from Rebekah Stephenson from her role as a Washington County Fair Board Memeber.
The Washington County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at the Commissioner's Meeting Room, 400 S. Johnstone, Room 201 in Bartlesville Ok.
« Back to News