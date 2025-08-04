Posted: Aug 04, 2025 1:12 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2025 3:33 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman was seen out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday after allegedly being in unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in March.

An affidavit states deputies responded to a local body shop and the owner of the business said the defendant, Sherry Barnes, rented a U-haul on Tuesday, March 4th and it was supposed to be returned the next day. Barnes didn't return the U-haul on that day.

After contacting Barnes and telling her a police report would be made, Barnes told the buisness it would be returned and she needed to calm down. The vehicle had not been returned by that Friday so that is when a police report was issued and a warrant was issued for Barnes' arrest.

Barnes was taken into custody on Friday afternoon facing the felony charge. She posted a $2,500 bond.