Posted: Aug 05, 2025 1:24 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2025 1:24 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman was seen out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on a felony charge of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

It is alleged that Ashley Bell pushed a two-year old out of the way to shove a victim to the ground. An affidavit states Bell pushed the victim to the ground with both hands and she landed on her wrist.

Officers spoke to the victim at Jane Phillips Medical Center where she said her left wrist was broken and the victim was waiting for X-rays.

While in court, Bell was advised there were two unpaid traffic tickets that she needed to take care of. As she walked out of the courtroom, she made a derogatory comment.