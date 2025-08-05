Posted: Aug 05, 2025 2:56 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2025 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

City of Bartlesville pools will close for the summer on Sunday. Splash pads will remain open, but with school starting up next week all city-owned pools will close for the year. Public Works Director Keith Henry said he hopes to keep the splash pads open as long as the weather cooperates:

"We try to keep the splash pads open for as long as we can. We will close them for the season once temperatures drop consistently enough to warrant it."

The splash pads will then be winterized and be closed until warmer weather returns in the spring.