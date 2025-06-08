Posted: Aug 06, 2025 1:29 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2025 1:30 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley gave his final State of the Schools address Wednesday in front of a packed house at Bartlesville High School's Commons Area.

The luncheon is an annual fundraiser for the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. McCauley previously announced his retirement effective at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

McCauley touched on multiple items, including continued growth within the school district, an expanded Ranch Heights Elementary School — and several programs ranging from FFA to aviation, new construction classes to fine arts.

He says Bartlesville schools are in a great position to continue excelling as a Distinguished District, recognized nationally for the district's programs

McCauley says as the school district begins it's search for a new superintendent, he will be there throughout the process supporting in whatever way he can

BELOW IS A FULL RECORDING OF THE STATE OF THE SCHOOLS ADDRESS

Listen to "Chuck McCauley State of the Schools Address 8-6-2025" on Spreaker.