Posted: Aug 07, 2025 10:14 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2025 10:19 AM

Ty Loftis

A mandate from the Oklahoma State Department of Education states every school district in Oklahoma must fund free meals to all students in the state for the 2025-2026 school year. The News on 6 reports there will be no additional funding to assist in paying for those meals, as districts will be forced to rely on state and federal resources already in place.

Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters said Oklahoma families spent $42 million dollars on school meals last year and said this of the new guidelines being put in place:

"These new guidelines will force districts to cut the fat, redirect the funds to where they belong - our kids - and ensure no family is left footing the bill for mismanaged meals."

Bartlesville is just one local school that was already providing free meals to students.