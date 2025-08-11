Posted: Aug 11, 2025 9:33 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2025 11:26 AM

Two signature events for Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) highlight the kick off of their annual campaign.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, BRUW President/CEO Lisa Cary and Marketing and Events Manager Katie Zaun reminded everyone of the 2025 Tee It Up for United Way Golf Scramble and 2025 Day of Caring.

Lisa Cary said the sponsorships and participants for the golf scramble at Boots Hollow Golf Course in Bartlesville is sold out. It is hosted by ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 for four days, Sept. 9 – 12. Lisa also predicts BRUW will see another record-breaking fundraising total from this event.

Katie Zaun announced that the 2025 Day of Caring is Sept. 24. Katie said, "We believe in building a stronger community through volunteerism. For those who have yet to participate, Day of Caring is a time where community leaders get together to tackle much-needed projects for area nonprofits. Most projects will happen on Sept. 24, but others can be executed before or after that date."