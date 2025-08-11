Posted: Aug 11, 2025 10:08 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 2:34 AM

Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville Unsheltered Population Task Force has been meeting since January. Appearing on KWON's CITY MATTERS program, two members of that task force — City Manager Mike Bailey and City Councilman Aaron Kirkpatrick — said they have seen the local helping organizations that are members of that community or the committee really come together for this cause.

Kirkpatrick said, "The best part of it for me is watching them form connections and solve solve these issues That was the reality the city wasn't attempting to solve homelessness We were just gonna create a forum so that so that the people that were doing it already could solve it."

Kirkpatrick then announced the Helping Organization Summit, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri County Tech. He said, "We're going to be inviting first of first and foremost every helping organization in the community. There's going to be an opportunity to learn. They know what they do — it's actually what everybody else does right — It'll be a chance to share a lot of what we have learned." He added, "Our goal is to send them back more equipped than they were when they got there."