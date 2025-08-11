Posted: Aug 11, 2025 12:34 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2025 12:34 PM

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board sent out bids for a third time in an attempt to acquire a brush truck for the Greyhorse Indian Village Fire Department. At Monday's meeting, a bid was awarded to a company for just over $31,000 to move a section of the Osage County fairgrounds grandstands. Commissioners Anthony Hudson and Steve Talburt go into more detail.

Mayfield Ag was also awarded a bid to construct six loafing sheds at the Osage County Fairgrounds. The Board signed an interlocal agreement with the town of Fairfax that is good through June 30, 2026 and seven utility permits were signed at the meeting.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. each Monday at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska for those interested in attending.