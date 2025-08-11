Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Aug 11, 2025

Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
 
Several fire department chiefs and captains, representing Nowata, New Alluwe, Lenapah, and Wann voiced their concerns over outdated radio systems.
 
New Alluwe Fire Chief Tommy Gibson asked the board when the new radio systems will be functional.
 
Commissioner Troy Friddle and Gibson went back-and-forth on updated radio systems.
 
According to Gibson, the process to install updated systems has taken approximately three years.
 
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex.

