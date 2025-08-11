Posted: Aug 11, 2025 2:04 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2025 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Clerk Christina Talburt has been at the helm for just over seven months now. Before she took on that role, Talburt began taking classes to help prepare her for what lied ahead. This involved taking both basic and advanced accreditations through a County Training Program and is mandated by state statute.

Talburt completed a minimum of 63 instructional hours for basic accreditation and an additional 48 hours to complete her advanced accreditation. She also passed all required exercises and was honored at a recent convention in Oklahoma City. Talburt talks about what she was able to take away from those classes.

When Talburt took over, a lot of the staff that had previously served in the county clerk's office either transferred to a different department or resigned. Talburt said finding someone to fill a spot in county government isn't as simple as putting a help wanted job online.

Talburt said she has hired a few individuals and they decided it wasn't the right fit for them. That is why she said her biggest challenge so far has been staffing. Talburt said she has enjoyed her time in office so far and has enjoyed working with her fellow department heads while being able to serve the people of Osage County.

Talburt said if you would be interested in working for the Osage County Clerk's Office, give her department a call at 918-287-2615.