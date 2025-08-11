Posted: Aug 11, 2025 2:06 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2025 5:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking into a residence and stealing a phone.

33-year-old Cody Burkhart was charged on Monday with first-degree burglary.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 8, Burkhart allegedly broke into a residence by kicking in the front door, with the victim inside. Once the victim noticed Burkhart, the victim allegedly reached for their phone. Burkhart allegedly took the phone after a brief struggle and left the residence.

Burkhart will appear in court again on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. He posted a $30,000 bond.