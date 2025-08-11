Posted: Aug 11, 2025 3:22 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2025 4:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools is encouraging you to stuff the bus this week. A bus will be parked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday on Kihekah Avenue between Seventh Street and Eigth Street.

School supplies for students of any of age are being accepted. Items such as socks, gloves, clothes, pre-packaged snacks, beef sticks, gift cards and Kleenex are also being accepted. You are also encouraged to include a card thanking teachers and staff for their hard work and dedication.