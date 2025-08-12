Posted: Aug 12, 2025 8:59 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 8:59 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department is reminding the community to be extra cautious and mindful as local students return to school Thursday, August 14th. With increased pedestrian traffic, school buses on the road, and parents dropping off and picking up children, officers urge all drivers to slow down and pay close attention in school zones.

Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry emphasized the importance of cooperation between the public and law enforcement to ensure a safe start to the school year.

Chief Ickleberry stated:

“The first day of school is an exciting time for our students, families, and teachers. It’s also a time when traffic and pedestrian activity significantly increase around our schools. We are asking all motorists to do their part—obey posted speed limits, watch for crossing guards, and remain alert for children walking or biking. Let’s work together to make sure every child arrives to and from school safely.”

Officers will be conducting extra patrols in school zones during morning arrival and afternoon dismissal times to ensure compliance with traffic laws and to provide a visible safety presence.