Posted: Aug 12, 2025 12:37 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 12:38 PM
Hominy, Wynona Schools to Share Superintendent
Ty Loftis
With school starting this week for most area students, Wynona Public Schools has made a Facebook post stating that Cory Campbell will serve as their superintendent. Campbell, who is employed by the Hominy School District, will continue to serve as a superintendent, boys basketball coach and junior high softball coach at Hominy.
Jones has been in education for 13 years, including being a principal for 13 years and a superintendent for the last four years. Wynona Public Schools is holding a back to school bash on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the gymnasium.
