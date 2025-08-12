Posted: Aug 12, 2025 1:41 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 1:41 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man who was arrested last weekend in a theft case now faces multiple felony charges.

41-year-old John Beaver IV was charged on Tuesday with attempted grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 6, Beaver IV allegedly stole a vehicle from a Holbrook Asphalt parking lot. Photographs from the parking lot allegedly showed a trailer with its doors open. All of the keys to vehicles parked in the lot were allegedly stolen from inside the trailer, along with various hand tools, a weed eater and a Stihl brand backpack blower. A $17,000 pressure washer was allegedly attached to the truck that was stolen.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the stolen truck was recovered at a casino in Osage County.

Beaver IV was convicted in May of larceny from a retailer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beaver IV will appear in court again on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $60,000.