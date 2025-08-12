Posted: Aug 12, 2025 2:06 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 2:06 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly containing ecstasy pills.

42-year-old Nicole Blevins was charged on Tuesday with trafficking in illegal drugs.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 10 at approximately 1:30 a.m. officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle playing music too loud, violating a city ordinance.

Blevins was allegedly possessing a fanny pack that contained 34 ecstasy pills and approximately $840. The bag of pills allegedly weighed eight grams.

Blevins will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. Blevins posted her bond.