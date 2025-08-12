Posted: Aug 12, 2025 3:21 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 3:21 PM

Ty Loftis

A wide load going through Hominy caused damage and delays on Tuesday afternoon.

A post on the Hominy Police Department Facebook page says it was a non-injury accident in front of the gym. The wide load hit several power lines, power poles and a few vehicles. The highway is open, but there were delays as emergency personnel cleaned up the damage. Electricity is slowly being restored to the area.