News
News
Posted: Aug 12, 2025 3:46 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 3:46 PM
Bristow Man Drives into Bluestem Lake
Ty Loftis
A post on the Pawhuska Police Department Facebook page states an individual is being accused of driving his vehicle into Bluestem Lake. Officers arrived to the scene on Wednesday, observed the individual to be intoxicated and arrested the person, who is from Bristow.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted the Pawhuska Police Department in locating the vehicle and it will be recovered on Thursday. The vehicle is below the water far enough that it won't interfere with other boaters on the water.
« Back to News