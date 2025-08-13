News
City of Dewey Special Election Features 4 Proposition
On September 9th and the City of Dewey is asking its voters to approve four propositions. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lori Tabler Herron with the City of Dewey explained the propositions.
Lori said, "Prop one is the replacement of water mains and fire hydrants for North Wyandotte, North Creek, and North Choctaw. Prop Two is public safety." She explained, "We need the purchase of five new patrol units."
Continuing the list, she said, "Proposition number three is the overlay of a list of road which can be obtained at City Hall and proposition number four, reinstatement of capital improvement sales tax." She added, "Important note: this will not raise taxes. It keeps it the same."
