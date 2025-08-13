Posted: Aug 13, 2025 10:52 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 10:52 AM

Tom Davis

On September 9th and the City of Dewey is asking its voters to approve four propositions. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lori Tabler Herron with the City of Dewey explained the propositions.

Lori said, "Prop one is the replacement of water mains and fire hydrants for North Wyandotte, North Creek, and North Choctaw. Prop Two is public safety." She explained, "We need the purchase of five new patrol units."