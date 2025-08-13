Posted: Aug 13, 2025 1:39 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 1:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly striking a victim.

51-year-old Jimmy Coke, Jr. was charged on Wednesday with attempted kidnapping.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on July 27 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Coke, Jr. allegedly got angry with the victim by kicking their vehicle after the victim said they wanted to leave. Marks were allegedly visible where Coke, Jr. kicked the vehicle.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Coke, Jr. allegedly attempted to remove the keys from the ignition inside the vehicle as the victim was trying to drive away. The vehicle crashed into a beam in a neighbor's yard. Coke, Jr. allegedly struck the victim during an altercation for control of the vehicle.

Coke, Jr. has an extensive criminal history that dates back to 2003.