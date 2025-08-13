News
Crime & Courts
Posted: Aug 13, 2025 1:40 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 1:40 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With First-Degree Burglary
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly kicking open a door and striking a victim.
29-year-old Chance Lawyer was charged on Monday with first-degree burglary.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on March 2 at approximately 4:30 a.m. Lawyer allegedly kicked open the front door of a residence. One victim inside the residence allegedly locked themselves inside a bathroom to hide from Lawyer.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Lawyer allegedly struck a second victim while inside the residence.
Lawyer has a previous conviction in 2022 of possession of methamphetamine.
Lawyer will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $30,000.
« Back to News