Posted: Aug 13, 2025 1:40 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 1:40 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly kicking open a door and striking a victim.

29-year-old Chance Lawyer was charged on Monday with first-degree burglary.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on March 2 at approximately 4:30 a.m. Lawyer allegedly kicked open the front door of a residence. One victim inside the residence allegedly locked themselves inside a bathroom to hide from Lawyer.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Lawyer allegedly struck a second victim while inside the residence.

Lawyer has a previous conviction in 2022 of possession of methamphetamine.