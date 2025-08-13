News
Osage Nation
Posted: Aug 13, 2025 1:45 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 1:45 PM
Osage Nation Rifle Hunt Application is Friday
Ty Loftis
Friday is the deadline if you are interested in signing up for the Osage Nation Department of Natural Resources Youth Hunt. The rifle hunt will take place Friday, October 17th through Sunday, October 19th within portions of the Osage Nation.
Osage Nation youth who are aged 6 to 17 are eligible to apply. If selected, you will get a letter sent to your house by the end of August. For more information, you can call 918-287-5576.
« Back to News