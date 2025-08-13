News
Crime
Posted: Aug 13, 2025 2:10 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 2:10 PM
Another Scam Going Around
Ty Loftis
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is warning of another scam going around. A local resident recently informed the sheriff's office they received a phone call from a private number and the individuals said they were from the department's, "Federal Civil Division."
The callers identified themselves as "Sgt. Smith" and "Lt. Whitlock" claiming she would be arrested if she didn't pay a fine associated with a signed document. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they were able to reference their address and pull information from ODCR.
The sheriff's office reminds you they will never demand payment over the phone or threaten immediate arrest for not paying a fine. It is possible for a scammer to use a real address or case number, but if a call seems suspicious you are encouraged to hang up and call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 918-332-4000.
