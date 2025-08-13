Posted: Aug 13, 2025 2:10 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 2:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is warning of another scam going around. A local resident recently informed the sheriff's office they received a phone call from a private number and the individuals said they were from the department's, "Federal Civil Division."

The callers identified themselves as "Sgt. Smith" and "Lt. Whitlock" claiming she would be arrested if she didn't pay a fine associated with a signed document. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they were able to reference their address and pull information from ODCR.